Mets' proposed sale to Cohen is off

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 09:25 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 09:22 IST
The New York Mets' proposed deal to make Steve Cohen the majority owner is off, the team announced late Thursday night. The club's ownership group, Sterling Partners, issued a press release that read, "The transaction between (the team) and Steve Cohen was a highly complicated one. Despite the efforts of the parties over the past several months, it became apparent that the transaction as contemplated would have been too difficult to execute.

"Sterling intends now to pursue a new transaction and has engaged Allen & Company to manage that process." The Mets had said in December that Cohen would take control of the team from Fred Wilpon and son Jeff, the chief operating officer, in five years.

But on Tuesday, the New York Post reported the deal was "on life support" after Cohen became unhappy with Fred Wilpon changing terms of the deal at a very late stage. On Thursday, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred had said at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla., of the Mets' possible sale, "There's not going to be a transaction."

Manfred didn't detail what led to the end of the deal, but he said reports that the Wilpon family led to its demise weren't accurate. "I can tell you, and it's based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an ongoing basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair," Manfred said.

Cohen, 63, paid $40 million for an 8 percent stake of the team in 2012. The proposed deal between the sides would have led to Cohen's acquisition of 80 percent of the team.

