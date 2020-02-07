Left Menu
Rugby-France's Vakatawa, Hamdaoui out of Italy clash with injuries

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:52 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:52 IST
France centre Virimi Vakatawa and fullback Kylan Hamdaoui have been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy due to injury, the French Federation (FFR) said on Friday. New Zealand-born Vakatawa has not fully recovered from a triceps injury that he sustained early on in France's stunning 24-17 home victory over England in their opener last weekend.

The in-form 27-year-old, who has scored seven tries for club side Racing 92 so far this season, played the majority of the contest with heavy strapping on his left arm. The 25-year-old Hamdaoui has been ruled out of the match at Stade de France due to an ankle problem.

France head coach Fabien Galthie will name his team to face Italy later on Friday.

