Left Menu
Development News Edition

T20 World Cup can revolutionise the women's game, says Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the upcoming T20 World Cup can revolutionise the women's game even further and that the competition will be a closely contested affair.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:07 IST
T20 World Cup can revolutionise the women's game, says Harmanpreet Kaur
India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the upcoming T20 World Cup can revolutionise the women's game even further and that the competition will be a closely contested affair. The T20 World Cup will commence from February 21 as India and Australia will lock horns in the opening match of the tournament. The finals will be played on March 8 (International Women's Day).

"Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board. It's that change in mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further," ICC quoted Harmanpreet Kaur as saying. The skipper also believes that the Indian side has seen quite a few changes in their T20 setup. Harmanpreet also highlighted the strength of the side, which will hold them in good stead in the upcoming competition.

"If I look back two years, India's 50-over side was doing well and our T20 was struggling. But in the past two years, we have transformed as a T20 team and are very positive going to Australia," Harmanpreet said. "All the teams have strengths - but so do we. Our strength is spin. Our bowlers are always looking for the wicket-taking delivery and when we have our backs to the wall, they produce for us," she added.

India is currently playing a tri-series with England and Australia in Australia and Harmanpreet believes that good exposure in the conditions in Down Under will give the team a chance to get acclimatised. "We went out to Australia earlier than a lot of teams and are in the midst of a tri-series with England and Australia, which will be a perfect platform for us. We will be familiar with the conditions over there and that will give us an extra boost to perform well," Harmanpreet said.

In the ongoing tri-series, India has lost matches and won just one. Earlier today, the side had to face a four-wicket loss against England at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit, beginning February 7...

Woman killed in Navi Mumbai, BJP leaders meet top cop

Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday met Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and asked him to speed up probe into the killing of a woman in Panvel. The woman, identified as Sharda Mali 55, was killed in Dundre village on Thu...

Trapped in Bali, Chinese tourists extend holiday on coronavirus concerns

Steven Gu, a Chinese tourist on the Indonesian island of Bali, was supposed to fly back last month from his holiday to his home town in Jiangsu province to celebrate the Lunar New Year.But when he learned about the coronavirus outbreak in C...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020