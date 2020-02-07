Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials
Ayushi Podder won the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P), while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting Trials for Rifle and Pistol here on Friday. West Bengal's Ayushi, in fact, won both the senior and junior categories in women's 3P, shooting 452.3 in the senior category and 0.1 less in the junior final to take home a coveted double.
She got the better of Tamil Nadu's N Gaayathri in the senior final by 0.4 points and Madhya Pradhesh's Bandhvi Singh in the junior event by 0.9 points. Ayushi had earlier topped qualification in both categories with a score of 1166.
In the women's 10m Air Pistol final, Karnataka's Divya came up trumps in a low-scoring final, finishing ahead of experienced Shweta Singh, o shot 235.3. Aadhya Tayal of Rajasthan was third with a score of 214.9. In the men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol event, Haryana's Adarsh continued his good form and shot 582 to leave Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu of Punjab (581) in second place. Yogesh of the Indian Navy was third with a score of 579.
