REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  Updated: 07-02-2020 19:30 IST
  Created: 07-02-2020 19:30 IST
Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon. SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/

Format change restores drama to Spanish Cup MADRID (Reuters) - If Spanish soccer organisers were craving more drama when they decided to shake up the Copa del Rey then they certainly got what they wanted this week after Real Madrid lost a seven-goal thriller and Barcelona were knocked out by a last-gasp strike.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/JOSHUA Spurs stadium 'front-runner' for Joshua's next bout: promoter

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants his next fight to be in London in June and Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium is the most likely venue, promoter Eddie Hearn said. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-CANADA-DUNFEE/

Athletics-Canadian Dunfee finds solace in race walking Canadian Evan Dunfee grew up dreaming about competing in the Olympics but was not good at sports and so was seemingly out of luck until a desire to prove schoolyard bullies wrong led him to race walking.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-NZL-IND/ Cricket-New Zealand v India one-day international

New Zealand host India in the second match of their one-day international series in Auckland. Feb 8

CRICKET-T20/BIG BASH Cricket-Big Bash League finalInaugural champions Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in Saturday's final of the Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground even though the threat of rain looms large over the contest.

Feb 8 FIGURE SKATING

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 13:00 Ladies’ Single Free Skating

18:15 Pairs Free Skating 8 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third round Coverage of third round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Feb 8 OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/ARTISTIC SWIMMING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at artistic swimming

Graphic showing basic positions and technique of the women's only discipline. 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/CANOE (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at canoeing

Graphic showing the techniques and differences between the two disciplines for canoeing at this year's Olympics 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/DIVING (GRAPHIC) Graphic - A look at diving

Graphic showing technique and body positions for diving 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ROWING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at rowing

Graphic showing the techniques and boat classes for rowing 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SAILING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at sailing

Graphic exploring the techniques and boat classes for sailing 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SURFING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at surfing

Graphic explaining the techniques for surfing and how winners are determined 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at swimming

Graphic showing the different swimming events and techniques 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/WATERPOLO (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at water polo

Graphic showing technique, major fouls and how the game is played. 7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/

Rugby - Italy announce team to play France in Six Nations Italy coach Franco Smith will name his team to play France in their second Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week two The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

Feb 8 SOCCER

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW) Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group stage preview

The group stage of the Asia's most prestigious club competition, already disrupted by security concerns in Iran and the coronavirus, will get underway on Monday. Feb 8

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Crystal Palace

8 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta Atalanta visit Lecce in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches.

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BGN/REPORT

Soccer- Italy - Serie A - Italy - AS Roma v Bologna AS Roma host Bologna in a Serie A match

7 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against coach Quique Setien's former club Real Betis with the club struggling both on and off the pitch. Barca were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday two days after their talisman Lionel Messi publically criticised the club's sporting director Eric Abidal.

Feb 8 TENNIS

TENNIS-FEDCUP/ Tennis-Fed Cup qualifiers

We will wrap up the action from the eight qualifiers to decide which nations join France, Australia, Czech Republic and Hungary in the inaugural 12-nation finals in Budapest in April 7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

