Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharon Stone to host Laureus sports awards ceremony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:18 IST
Sharon Stone to host Laureus sports awards ceremony

American actress and activist Sharon Stone will host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony here on February 17. One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Sharon became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

In an immensely successful career, she received further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse the following year.

"These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage," Sharon said. "As we commemorate 20 years of Laureus, we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group."

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

Refrain from statements like 'danda', talk about 'kalam' instead, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Responding to Rahul Gandhis danda jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said one should refrain from making statements such as danda and lathi and instead talk about kalam pen. We should...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020