Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injuries, trades give Celtics-Hawks whole new look

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 23:00 IST
Injuries, trades give Celtics-Hawks whole new look
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

The Boston Celtics didn't make any moves before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, but they still might have a different look to them as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Celtics, winners of five straight and eight of nine, enter the contest with four of their five starters on the injury report. Forwards Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) have been ruled out for the game, as have centers Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (hip). Point guard Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) and guard Marcus Smart (right quad contusion) are available.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have been among the more active teams in the NBA this week, acquiring centers Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon in separate deals and adding forward Skal Labissiere from the Portland Trail Blazers. Atlanta also has a handful of players on its injury report. Guards Trae Young (ankle contusion), Jeff Teague (knee pain) and Kevin Huerter (adductor pain) are all probable, forward De'Andre Hunter (ankle sprain) is questionable and forward Bruno Fernando (calf strain) and guard Cam Reddish (concussion) are doubtful. All things considered, both teams might fail to recognize each other despite facing off in Atlanta on Monday. Boston won that game 123-115 and will look to finish off a season series sweep Friday.

The Celtics had hoped to make a move prior to Thursday's deadline but nothing came together. "We've been pretty open to making trades over the years, but there are a time and a place to make deals, and sometimes you just aren't in those times and places," president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told The Boston Globe. "We didn't feel like there was anything we needed to do." Despite its recent rash of injuries, the team has had much success of late, large in part thanks to the play of Jayson Tatum. The first-time All-Star posted his seventh straight game with at least 20 points when his 33 led the Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have been in this position quite a bit this season," said Tatum of the injuries. "Naturally, when guys are out, everybody just has to step up and do more on both ends of the floor." Rookie Romeo Langford stepped up with his first NBA start Wednesday.

It's tough to know what to expect for the Hawks, who have blown things up as they sport a 14-38 record. The team is building around Young and John Collins, who have combined to pace Atlanta in scoring in each of its past 12 games. Young had 38 and Collins 27 in a 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The game came in the wake of reports of the Capela trade, a four-team, 12-player deal both the Hawks and Timberwolves were involved in.

"Definitely a crazier night, at least day, when you look at our entire roster and what's happened in the last 24 hours," Collins said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pimco ex-CEO sentenced to prison in U.S. college admissions scam - prosecutor

The former head of asset management firm Pimco was sentenced on Friday to nine months in prison for his part in a scheme in which privileged parents paid bribes to get their children into U.S. colleges, federal prosecutors said. Douglas Hod...

Olympics-Wrestler Fransson axed from Swedish Olympic team after failing drugs test

Freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, has been dropped from the Swedish team for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid methyltestosterone, the countrys Olympic committee SOC ...

Browns hire Woods as defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns officially hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive backsrun-game coordinator Joe Woods as defensive coordinator on Friday. Woods was reportedly the favorite for the job for weeks, but he did not want to turn his focu...

US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back from record highs after four-day rally

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in the U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Nonfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020