Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korkmaz puts up 34 as Sixers drop Grizzlies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:07 IST
Korkmaz puts up 34 as Sixers drop Grizzlies
Image Credit: Twitter(@FurkanKorkmaz )

Furkan Korkmaz hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points, Tobias Harris added 21 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-107 on Friday. Ben Simmons contributed 22 points and 10 assists while Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game for good with neck stiffness. It was Embiid's 29th double-double this season. The Sixers improved to a league-best 23-2 at home.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 15 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 13 and Brandon Clarke had 11. The Grizzlies had won 13 of 16 entering this game and fell to 26-26 overall.

Korkmaz' fourth 3-pointer gave the Sixers a 45-37 lead with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. Memphis led by one about four minutes into the second, but the Sixers closed on a 28-13 spurt and led 58-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Korkmaz' 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Jones paced the Grizzlies with 11 off the bench. Memphis made just 2 of 8 shots from beyond the arc and committed 11 turnovers by halftime. Simmons drove to the basket to cap a 7-0 run just 1:53 into the third and the Sixers' lead ballooned to 65-46.

After Harris dropped in his third straight trey, Philadelphia moved ahead by 29, 82-53. The Sixers held a commanding 97-66 lead after the third. Memphis struggled with its shooting through the third, going only 26 of 70 overall and 3 of 14 on treys.

The Grizzlies crept within 97-75 when Dillon Brooks hit a jumper in the lane with 9:01 left. When Josh Jackson tipped in a shot with 6:00 remaining, a 33-point deficit had been trimmed to 16, 102-86.

On the Sixers' next possession, Korkmaz drained a 3-pointer and was fouled, though he missed the free throw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020