Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beal’s last-second layup lifts Wizards over Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:08 IST
Beal’s last-second layup lifts Wizards over Mavs
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Bradley Beal's layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 119-118 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Beal took the inbounds pass from Troy Brown Jr. near the foul line with 1.8 seconds left and drove for the layup. The Mavericks' alley-oop attempt at the buzzer failed.

Dorian Finney-Smith's corner 3 gave the Mavericks a 117-112 lead with 1:48 remaining, but Ish Smith's 3 made it 117-115, and Davis Bertans tied it with two free throws with 45.3 seconds to play. After Kristaps Porzingis' shot was blocked by Washington's Isaac Bonga, Beal missed and Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled by Bonga with 1.8 seconds left. He missed the first but made the second.

Beal had 29 points for Washington, ending a streak of seven straight games with 30-plus points. Bertans added 20 points. Seth Curry led seven Mavericks in double figures with 20 points and Hardaway finished with 19.

Porzingis, who suffered a broken nose in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, played but was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble, and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Luka Doncic (sprained right ankle) of the Mavericks missed his fifth straight game and Washington was without Thomas Bryant (right foot soreness).

Shabazz Napier, acquired by Washington in a trade with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, scored 14 points in his Wizards debut. Dallas led by eight after Willie Cauley-Stein's dunk with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but Napier's 3-pointer at the buzzer pulled Washington within 93-92 entering the fourth.

Curry's 3-pointer put Dallas up 109-107 at the 5:45 mark and Jalen Brunson's layup pushed the lead to 111-107. Washington trailed by seven points in the first quarter but tied the score at 33 on Rui Hachimura's jumper with 10:28 left in the first half.

Dallas went back up by as many as five but settled for a 64-62 halftime lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020