He likes to participate and has very clear ideas: Firpo hails Setien

Barcelona's Junior Firpo hailed Quique Setien saying that the manager has very clear ideas.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Junior Firpo hailed Quique Setien saying that the manager has very clear ideas. "He likes to participate. He is very close to the players and always wants to know how a player is feeling. He is a coach who has very clear ideas and will die with them no matter what," the club's official website quoted Firpo as saying.

Barcelona are scheduled to take on Real Betis, Firpo's previous club. The 23-year-old said he really wants to see how they welcome him. "It will be a very special day for me. I really want to see how they welcome me. It's a very big stadium with an incredible atmosphere. It will be very difficult as a visiting player; at home, the support of the fans was tremendous; I don't want to imagine the pressure as a visitor," he said.

Firpo also stated that Real Betis have great players and will fight for the European positions until the end. "They have great players, and have signed some very good reinforcements. I know their dressing room perfectly, and they will fight for the European positions until the end," Firpo said.

Barcelona will compete against Real Betis in La Liga on February 10. (ANI)

