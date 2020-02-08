Jurgen Klopp creates record after winning 'Manager of the Month' award

After winning the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp created history as he became the first manager to win the award five times in a single edition of the tournament. Klopp bagged the prize for the month of January as his side still continues to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Premier League.

He surpassed Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to win the award for the most number of times in a single season. Guardiola had won the prize four times during the 2017-18 season. "BOSS, Jurgen Klopp has been named as the @premierleague's Manager of the Month for January - setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season," Liverpool FC tweeted.

Klopp could have won the 'Manager of the Month' for straight six times, but Chelsea's Frank Lampard won it once, rest, all five have been bagged by Klopp. Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 73 points from 25 matches.

The side will next take on Norwich City later today. (ANI)

