Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada beat Costa Rica to book Olympic women's football berth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 10:30 IST
Canada beat Costa Rica to book Olympic women's football berth
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jordyn Huitema scored in the 72nd minute and Canada punched their ticket to Tokyo with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the CONCACAF women's Olympic football qualifying tournament. Costa Rica, 37th in the FIFA world rankings, kept the Canadians at bay with a disciplined defensive performance at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California.

But Canada, who earned bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games, broke through at last thanks to 18-year-old Huitema. The Paris Saint-Germain player had hit the post with her shot from a cross by teammate Deanne Rose, but the ball rebounded straight to her and she slotted it home with her right foot.

Both semi-final winners in the regional qualifier for North and Central America and the Caribbean advance to the Tokyo Games. The United States took on Mexico in the second semi-final later Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants an ambitious trade deal with Japan, after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, who asked Britain to end European Union restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed afte...

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan - New York Times

A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the U.S. embas...

NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

Beijing, Feb 8 AFP A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.We can confirm that a 60-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020