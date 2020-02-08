Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ bowlers seal 22-run victory, series win over India

  08-02-2020
  • Created: 08-02-2020 15:50 IST
An ill Tim Southee and superb debut from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to a tense 22-run victory over India in their second one day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday and clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.

Southee was unsure as to whether he would play the game due to a gastroenteritis outbreak that forced Mitchell Santner out and assistant coach Luke Ronchi to act as a substitute fielder, but took 2-41 before he left the field after his 10 overs. India were dismissed for 251 in 48.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (55) producing a superb rearguard fightback after he came to the crease with his side in trouble at 96-5 and almost won the game in partnership with fast bowler Navdeep Saini (45).

New Zealand had scored 273-8 in their innings with Ross Taylor following up his century in the first match in Hamilton with 73 not out. Taylor combined with debutant bowler Jamieson (25 not out) in an unbroken 76-run ninth wicket partnership to give their team a respectable target after they had wasted a golden opportunity to score a total in excess of 300.

The run out of Martin Guptill for 79 when he attempted a quick single while batting with Taylor halted New Zealand's momentum and they slumped from 157-2 in the 30th over to 197-8 in the 42nd. Taylor and Jamieson, however, ensured they had a target to defend and the bowlers reduced India to 96-5, with the visitors chances then resting with Shreyas Iyer and Jadeja as the last recognised batsmen.

Iyer, who averaged 51 in the Twenty20 series and scored his maiden one-day century in the first game, however, was caught behind for 52 to leave his team 129-6 in the 28th over. Jadeja and Saini then scored 76 runs from 80 balls and looked to have seized the momentum before Jamieson bowled Saini in the 45th over and Yuzvendra Chahal was run out for 10 in the 48th over.

Jadeja was then caught on the fence with nine balls remaining to end the game. The third game is in Mt. Maunganui on Tuesday.

