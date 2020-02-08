Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Figure skating-French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Figure skating-French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DGailhaguet)

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating. French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Monday asked Gailhaguet to resign after several figure skaters claimed they were raped or sexually assaulted when they were minors by former coaches.

"I have taken with dignity, and without any bitterness despite the injustice, the wise decision to resign," Gailhaguet told reporters after a board meeting. On Wednesday, Gailhaguet refused to step down, saying he had made "mistakes" but that he was never "at fault".

French prosecutors on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into former figure skating coach Gilles Beyer for the alleged rape of minor and sexual aggression. Former figure skater Sarah Abitbol, a bronze medallist with partner Stephane Bernadis at the 2000 world championships, recently published a book in which she said Beyer had raped her multiple times from 1990 to 1992.

Beyer last week said that he had had "intimate" and "inappropriate" relations with Abibtol, who is now 44, in comments to Agence France Presse. His lawyers on Friday said in a statement he "reserved his comments for the prosecutors". Three other skaters also claimed they were raped by former coaches.

Gailhaguet had been president of the FFSG since 1998 with a gap between 2004-07 after he was suspended by the International Skating Union for his role in a judging scandal at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Beyer was the team manager of a French juniors team at the 2011 world championships despite a Sports ministry-led inquiry from 2000 showing that the former coach had inappropriate behavior with an underage skater.

The inquiry showed that in 1999 Beyer went to an underage skater's bedroom during a training camp and 'put his hand behind the young girl's neck, pulled her toward him and asked, 'Do you want me to kiss you or do you want me to go'." "He asked her how old she was, adding after she had told him she was 17, '17 or 18, it doesn't change anything'," stated the report, which Reuters has seen.

"Everybody makes mistakes. I made mistakes but I was never at fault," Gailhaguet, who said he initiated the 2000 inquiry, told a news conference on Wednesday. "Yes, the executive committee named him (Beyer) team manager of the juniors team in 2011. It's easy to judge now that we know the facts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

17 IP address-owners booked for uploading child porn clips

A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol IP addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtras Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last ...

Microscopic organisms discovered in 'flammable ice'

A group of researchers studying flammable ice or methane hydrate in the cold and dark depths of the Sea of Japan has found microscopic creatures flourishing amidst living conditions that are immensely inhospitable for harbouring life. Metha...

Sydney Sixers win Big Bash final, piling misery on Stars

Eds Adds details, quotes Sydney, Feb 8 AFP The Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League champions for a second time Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short during the run-chase in a rain-affected match that capped a near two-month c...

Centre will help seafood sector make India no. 1 exporter:

The Union government on Satruday said it would help the seafood sector in all possible ways to make India number one exporter by working together with all stakeholders, including the states and the Marine Products Export Development Authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020