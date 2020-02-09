Report: Hornets parting ways with Kidd-Gilchrist

The Charlotte Hornets are working toward finalizing a buyout with former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, ESPN reported Saturday. Kidd-Gilchrist, a forward, has played in just 12 games this season with averages of 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly are interested in signing Kidd-Gilchrist after he clears waivers. Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, has been a disappointment with career averages of 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 433 games (356 starts) in eight seasons with Charlotte. He played collegiately at Kentucky.

The Hornets also completed a buyout with veteran forward Marvin Williams, who is expected to sign with the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks. --Field Level Media

