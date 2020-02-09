Pelicans' Williamson, Ingram nursing ankle injuries

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are game-time decisions for Saturday's road game against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Alvin Gentry told reporters that Williamson (ankle) was added to the injury report on Saturday and is questionable. Ingram, a first-time All-Star, has a sprained ankle and was downgraded to doubtful.

Both players were injured during Thursday's 125-119 road win over the Chicago Bulls. Gentry said they would receive pregame treatment before a decision is made on their availabilities.

Williamson is averaging 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in eight games. The rookie missed the first 44 contests after undergoing knee surgery in October. Ingram is averaging 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 47 games.

--Field Level Media

