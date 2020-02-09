Left Menu
Development News Edition

Habs down Leafs on Kovalchuk's OT goal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:30 IST
Habs down Leafs on Kovalchuk's OT goal

Ilya Kovalchuk scored on a rebound at 1:43 of overtime and the host Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night. Montreal goalie Carey Price stopped Tyson Barrie and the pucked bounced to Nick Suzuki on a breakaway. His shot was denied, but Kovalchuk swooped in to send the puck into the net for the victory.

Montreal's Marco Scandella tied the score late in the third period. Xavier Ouellet, Nate Thompson and Suzuki assisted on goals. Price made his 11th start in Montreal's last 13 games and stopped 22 shots as the Canadiens won their third straight. Defenseman Brett Kulak played in his 200th NHL game. Left-wing Jonathan Drouin, who had surgery to repair a torn wrist tendon suffered on Nov. 15, played for the first time in 38 games.

Toronto's John Tavares scored in his 800th game, Alexander Kerfoot and Zach Hyman had assists and goalie Jack Campbell, acquired from Los Angeles to back up injured Frederik Andersen (neck), made his second start in two nights after beating the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Campbell made 28 saves. Right-wing William Nylander, Toronto's second-leading goal scorer, missed his second straight game due to illness.

The win was the third for Montreal over Toronto this season. The two teams close the regular season on April 4 in Toronto. The teams played at a spirited pace and engaged in hard play along the boards, but neither was able to find the net or claim a power-play opportunity in the first period.

Toronto used a pair of man advantages to outshoot the Canadiens 14-4 in the second period to take a 21-11 edge through two periods. Montreal worked on one power but failed to find much offense to challenge Campbell in his second straight start over two nights. The visitors broke through at 1:06 of the third when Tavares put Toronto up 1-0. Hyman started a three-on-two rush and passed to Kerfoot, who dropped a pass to Tavares.

Tavares moved inside the right circle and ripped a shot over Price on the blocker side for the lead. But Montreal produced the next 15 shots on goal, with Scandella rifling home his first goal as a Canadien at 17:27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 AFP Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland. Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last years world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on Saturd...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020