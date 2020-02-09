Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers fend off Warriors' comeback bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 11:14 IST
Lakers fend off Warriors' comeback bid
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Anthony Davis capped a big night at the foul line with three late free throws, helping the visiting Los Angeles Lakers hold off the new-look Golden State Warriors 125-120 in a nationally televised game Saturday night. Davis shot nine of 13 at the line en route to a team-high 27 points to complement 10 rebounds. Avery Bradley sank five 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 21 points, and LeBron James chipped in with 22 points, eight rebounds and a team-high 11 assists for the Lakers, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 road games.

Andrew Wiggins, one of four players making their debut with the Warriors, had 24 points. Marquese Chriss went for a season-high 26 for the Warriors, who lost at home for the eighth time in their last nine games. Chriss' 26 points came on 12-of-15 shooting and were one shy of his career-high. He had a team-high nine rebounds.

Poole finished with 19 points, and Alen Smailagic 10 for the Warriors, who shot 51.7 percent. Ky Bowman matched James' 11 assists to share game-high honors to go with seven points. Davis finished nine of 14 overall for the Lakers, who improved to 2-0 against their California rival this season.

Kuzma and Dwight Howard added 12 points apiece, Rajon Rondo had 11 and Danny Green 10 for the Lakers, who shot 52.4 percent in their first regular-season game at the new Chase Center in San Francisco. Coming off a home loss to Houston on Thursday, the Lakers appeared to be firmly in command, building as much as a 15-point lead in the first half and a 21-point advantage in the third period.

A Kyle Kuzma hoop put the Lakers up 110-94 with 8:03 to play before rookie Jordan Poole led a late Warriors flurry with three baskets, including a pair of 3-pointers. Golden State got within 116-111 with 3:13 to go on a dunk by Eric Paschall, before Davis dropped in three straight free throws to help keep Golden State at bay.

Wiggins, acquired Thursday from Minnesota with a 2021 first-round draft pick in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, made eight of 12 shots and had five steals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday. The shootout on Sa...

Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series 'Tacowood'

Spanglish star Paz Vega is set to headline and produce single mom immigrant comedy series Tacowood. MGM International TV is developing the project, reported Deadline.The series is based on an original idea by Spanish writer-producer-directo...

Macro data, coronavirus impact key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Indian bourses would track macroeconomic data announcements, developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak as well as the Delhi poll results for further cues this week, according to analysts. Industrial production and retail inflation d...

Malaysia expands China traveller ban as coronavirus spreads

Malaysia has an expanded a ban on visitors from China to include Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, after Chinas decision to lock down cities in the provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 800 lives. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020