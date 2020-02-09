The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND A

Gill hits unbeaten ton to guide India A to 234/1 in reply to NZ A's 386/9 Lincoln (New Zealand), Feb 9 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-U19-FINAL-INNINGS

Bangladesh skittle out India for 177 in U-19 WC final Potchefstroom, Feb 9 (PTI) India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-LD IND

India lose 2-3 to Belgium in FIH Pro League match Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) India fought hard but a defensive lapse from Harmanpreet Singh cost them dear as they slumped to their first defeat in the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, losing 2-3 to world champions Belgium here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-CHRITY-TENDULKAR

Those five minutes: When Sachin Tendulkar faces six deliveries Melbourne, Feb 9 (PTI) Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-BENNETT

Southee behaved like a true leader in 2nd ODI: Bennett By Chetan Narula

Auckland, Feb 9 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett says Tim Southee showed exemplary leadership qualities when he played through pain and discomfort during the second ODI against India.

SPO-CHESS-HUMPY Humpy goes down to Muzychuk in Cairns Cup

St Louis (USA), Feb 9 (PTI) India's Koneru Humpy went down to Mariya Muzychuk in the second round of the Cairns Cup while compatriot Dronavalli Harika drew with Nana Dzagnidze, here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut despite a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach (CA), Feb 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri got his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour but that was not enough to make the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-BAGAN Rampaging Mohun Bagan beat Punjab, build nine-point lead

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 9 (PTI) Mohun Bagan continued their dominance atop the standings, defeating Punjab FC 1-0 in a top-of-the-table I-League clash here on Sunday.

SPO-KABADDI-PAK-CONTROVERSY Arrival of 'unofficial' Indian team in Pakistan for World Kabaddi C'ships kicks up controversy

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The arrival of an 'Indian team' in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighboring country.

SPO-ISL-NORTHEAST Play-off berth out of their reach, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC hunt for win

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) NorthEast United would look to notch up their elusive third win of this Indian Super League season when they host Jamshedpur FC here on Monday, in a match between two sides who are out of reckoning for a play-off berth.

SPO-PAK-USMAN-HORSE Usman says he won't change name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir'

Karachi, Feb 9 (PTI) Usman Khan, the first Pakistani equestrian to qualify for the Olympics, has maintained that he will not change the name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir', saying it was a trivial issue for him.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Nischal, Anuradha, Yogesh win on last day of National Rifle/Pistol trials

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana's Nischal claimed the top honors in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2, while Indian Navy shooters Anuradha and Yogesh Singh won the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 25M Center Fire Pistol T2 events on the last day of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting trials here on Sunday.

