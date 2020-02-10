Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 00:00 IST
Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pacers)

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively twice on the road in the opening weeks of the season.

The Pacers are on their first five-game skid since Dec. 26, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2018, and are hoping to avoid their first six-game skid since Feb. 8-16, 2017. During their last five fourth quarters, the Pacers were outscored 151-127 and gave up late runs to their opponents. After allowing a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter of a 115-106 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the Pacers gave up a 10-2 burst and took a 124-117 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

"We're not closing," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We're not getting it done on either end of the floor. We had some possessions where you go up by two, you've got to get stops. We did get stops and we didn't score, and that's something that we've done this year. But in these last five games, we aren't closing out games and making the plays to win these games whether it's getting a stop or making a basket." Indiana shot 62 percent in the fourth quarter Friday but also allowed New Orleans to shoot 63 percent in the final 12 minutes.

First quarters also are a problem for the Pacers, who are being outscored 146-110 in the opening 12 minutes and trailed by double digits after the opening quarter in two games during the skid. "We just have to find a way to get a win," Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb said after scoring 26 points Saturday. "We're in a fog right now."

In recent meetings against Brooklyn, the Pacers have hardly played like a team in a fog. They have won 11 of the 12 meetings and their 29-point win in Brooklyn on Nov. 18 was the largest margin of victory in the all-time series. Brooklyn heads to Indiana without Kyrie Irving, who is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Nets are 5-3 in their last eight games but are a combined 3-10 against the top six teams in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn followed up a 22-point home win over Phoenix on Monday and a 41-point home win over league-worst Golden State on Wednesday by nearly coming back from an 18-point deficit and falling short in a 119-118 loss at Toronto on Saturday. Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points Saturday and is averaging 29.7 points in his last three games since being elevated to the starting lineup. He missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer Saturday and the Nets took the loss after Joe Harris missed a putback at the buzzer.

"We're not really in the business of moral victories or anything like that," LeVert said. "I would much rather have just played OK and got the win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

Amazon AMZN.O withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus. Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that du...

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.What is known about the attacker The shooter has been identified by au...

Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

The coach of Real Sociedads womens team has warned of the danger of Barcelonas side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domesti...

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020