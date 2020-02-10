Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks ride strong first period to win over Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 04:12 IST
Ducks ride strong first period to win over Sabres
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jakob Silfverberg, captain Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie scored in the first 12 minutes and the visiting Anaheim Ducks held on for a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Ryan Miller made 31 saves for the Ducks, who finished with a 3-0-2 record on their five-game road trip.

Johan Larsson and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin each scored and Jonas Johansson made 25 saves in his second career start for the Sabres. Johansson was starting in place of Carter Hutton, who missed the game because of an illness in his family.

Silfverberg opened the scoring at 6:15 of the first period after converting a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Sam Steel. Getzlaf doubled the advantage just 4:30 later.

Devin Shore pushed the puck along the wall to Rickard Rakell below the goal line, and he made a no-look backhand pass to Getzlaf coming through the right circle. Getzlaf went down to a knee and blasted his shot into the net. Ritchie scored at the 12-minute mark after getting to a loose puck in the slot and sweeping it past Johansson.

Anaheim forward Troy Terry had a chance to further extend the lead but was stopped on a penalty shot at 17:52. Buffalo then cut the lead to 3-1 at 18:53 of the first period.

Getzlaf turned over the puck coming through the neutral zone and Larsson scored on a breakaway. The Sabres went on the first power play of the game when defenseman Cam Fowler was called for interference just past the midway point of the second period. Dahlin scored at 11:41 to make it 3-2.

Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Ducks forward Ondrej Kase also missed the game with the flu.

The Sabres were also without forward Marcus Johansson (illness).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Buttigieg edges past Sanders in Iowa's national delegate race -state party

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat rival Bernie Sanders in Iowa in the race for delegates, according to projected national delegate allocations released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday.Updated results from...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mickelson hits number two best bunker shot ever, one back at PebblePhil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker shot as the second best of ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkey ready to act after reinforcing Syrias Idlib officialTurkey has sent major reinforcements to Syrias northwestern Idlib region and all options are on the table, a senior official sai...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Isle of Dogs Westminster Kennel Club show opens in New YorkThousands of dogs from 20 countries will compete in this years annual Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, which open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020