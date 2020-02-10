The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES: *Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.

*ISL match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

India hope for top order blitzkrieg to avoid 3-0 whitewash By Chetan Narula

Mt Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 10 (PTI) India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-THAKUR Understanding ground dimensions must in New Zealand: Thakur

By Chetan Narula Mount Maunganui, Feb 10 (PTI) Understanding the peculiar dimensions of the grounds and negotiating the wind factor is a must for bowlers to succeed in New Zealand, reckons India pacer Shardul Thakur.

SPO-CRI-IND-SOUTHEE

Southee credits helpful pitches for getting Kohli out most number of times Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 10 (PTI) He has dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Monday credited helpful pitch conditions for the feat he "didn't know" about.

SPO-CRI-LD NZ SQUAD

Williamson set for return as New Zealand also add Sodhi, Tickner to squad for 3rd ODI Mt Maunganui, Feb 10 (PTI) Kane Williamson was on Monday declared fit to lead New Zealand in the third ODI against India with the hosts also adding leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad for the final game.

SPO-CRI-U19-CONTROVERSY

India skipper says Bangladesh's reaction was 'dirty' following U-19 triumph Potchefstroom, Feb 10 (PTI) India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-AWARD Warner claims third Allan Border Medal, Perry wins second Belinda Clark Award

Melbourne, Feb 10 (PTI) Dashing opening batsman David Warner on Monday won his third Allan Border Medal, while Ellyse Perry claimed her second Belinda Clark Award at the Australian Cricket Awards here.

SPO-CRI-AWARDS Morgan named captain of the year by ESPNcricinfo

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Eoin Morgan was on Monday named captain of the year by the ESPNcricinfo Awards jury for leading England to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph.

SPO-BAD-LD ASIA Praneeth & Co. eye medal, crucial points at Asia Team Championship

Manila (Philippines), Feb 10 (PTI) Unfazed by coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian men's team has landed here to compete at the Asia Team Championships from Tuesday, eyeing a medal-winning performance which will give the players crucial ranking points in Olympic year.

SPO-CRI-IND A hane scores unbeaten century in drawn game against New Zealand A

Lincoln, Feb 10 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for the Test series in New Zealand with an unbeaten 101 for the touring A side in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-BANGLADESH-RECEPTION Bangladesh government to organise public reception for triumphant U-19 World Cup team

Dhaka, Feb 10 (PTI) The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-FOSTER James Foster appointed KKR fielding coach for IPL 2020

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League beginning next month.

SPO-BAD-BAI BAI introduces Rs 2 crore-worth multi-level domestic tournament structure

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) In a major revamp, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced the introduction of a multi-level domestic tournament structure, which will have a combined prize money of approximately Rs 2 crore.

SPO-CHESS-CAIRNS Harika beats former world champ Kosteniuk

St Louis (USA), Feb 10 (PTI) India's Dronavalli Harika got the better of former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the third round of the Cairns Cup here.

