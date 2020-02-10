Left Menu
Vivek Sagar Prasad named 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:47 IST
Indian men's team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019's rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The 19-year-old Vivek won the accolade ahead of Argentina's Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Australia, who finished second and third respectively.

