Vivek Sagar Prasad named 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year
Indian men's team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019's rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
The 19-year-old Vivek won the accolade ahead of Argentina's Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Australia, who finished second and third respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
