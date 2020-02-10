Left Menu
Rugby-Scotland lock Gray ruled out of Six Nations with hand injury

  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:26 IST
Scotland lock Jonny Gray has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a hand injury during the weekend's 13-6 defeat by England in Edinburgh, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday. Gray, 25, also played in the Scots' opening defeat by Ireland this month, helping his team pick up a losing bonus point in each game.

"The Glasgow Warriors player, who won his 57th cap on Saturday, will return to his club for ongoing care and assessment," Scottish Rugby said on Twitter. Scotland are fifth in the standings, above Italy who they face in the next round of matches on Feb. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

