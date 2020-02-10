Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju announces lifelong monthly pension for athletes under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday announced lifelong monthly pension for athletes under the 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:50 IST
Kiren Rijiju announces lifelong monthly pension for athletes under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday announced lifelong monthly pension for athletes under the 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme. "This is for the information of all the concerned sportspersons: Lifelong monthly pension for medal winners in international events under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme," Rijiju tweeted.

"Sportspersons, who are Indian citizens and have won medals in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Cups/World Championships (in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines) and Paralympic Games, are eligible for lifelong monthly pension after they attain the age of 30 years or retire from active sports, whichever is later," said an official statement. "At present, 627 sportspersons are getting lifelong monthly pension ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 under the scheme. This Ministry is also implementing the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons' (PDUNWFS), which caters to sportspersons of yesteryears now living in indigent conditions and for medical treatment of sportspersons," it added.

These schemes are equally applicable to disabled and physically impacted sportspersons. This information was given by Rijiju in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy winds disrupt traffic in Slovenia, kill one

Heavy winds knocked down numerous trees in Slovenia, disrupting traffic and killing one person on Monday while thousands of households in northern and eastern Slovenia were left without electricity. A 52-year-old local man was killed near P...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound

Gold rose and the dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday as the death toll from coronavirus outbreak passed that of the SARS epidemic two decades ago, boosting demand for safe havens.Wall Street, however, rebounded on a str...

UPDATE 2-Coronavirus fears keep FTSE in the red, but NMC shines

Londons FTSE 100 weakened again on Monday after Britain declared the coronavirus epidemic a serious and imminent threat to public health, though preliminary takeover approaches thrust shares in troubled healthcare company NMC 32 higher. The...

Sabitra Bhandari's brace inspires Gokulam Kerala to Hero IWL final

Gokulam Kerala FC reached the Hero Indian Womens League IWL final with a 3-0 win in the second semi-final, dethroning defending champions Sethu FC here on Monday. Manisha Kalyan broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick before Sabitra B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020