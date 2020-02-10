Left Menu
Monfils the winner in latest ATP rankings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:01 IST
Paris, Feb 10 (AFP) Frenchman Gael Monfils was the biggest gainer in the ATP top 20 rankings published Monday as tennis caught its breath after the Australian Open. While Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were playing in front of a world-record tennis crowd at an exhibition match in Cape Town, Monfils was securing his third title in Montpellier.

The veteran 33-year-old stayed in ninth despite drawing level on points with Matteo Berretini. The Italian remains in eighth because he has won more tournaments in the last 12 months. Lower down the top 20, David Goffin, a semi-finalist in Montpellier, and Diego Schwartzman, who reached the final of the Cordoba Open in his native Argentina, added a few points to their totals.

ATP rankings on Monday, February 10 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9720 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9395 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7130

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7045 5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5890

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4745 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3885

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2860 9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2600 11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400

12. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2360 13. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2360

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 15. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2174

16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2120 17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1995

18. John Isner (USA) 1940 19. Benoit Paire (FRA) 1738

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1690. (AFP) AH AH

