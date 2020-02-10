Sports News Roundup: Events affected due to coronavirus; Matthew Cherry wins Oscar and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than 40,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS ITF to monitor WTA's on-court coaching trial: Haggerty

The International Tennis Federation is still opposed to on-court coaching outside of team competitions but the world governing body will use data from a WTA Tour trial this year to revisit the issue, ITF President David Haggerty has said. The top women's tour said last month that it would trial a new system at all Premier and International tournaments this year allowing coaches to help their players from the stands.

Russian Usmanov donates $8.8 million Olympic documents to Games museum

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov came out on Monday as the mystery buyer of the original 1892 Olympic manifesto, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction when he donated it to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The businessman, who also heads the international fencing federation, had bought the 14-page document penned by International Olympic Committee founder Pierre de Coubertin, advocating the resurrection of the ancient Greek Games, for a record $8.8 million at auction in New York back in December.

The U.S. celebrates Olympic berth by thumping Canada 3-0

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe gave the United States a 3-0 win over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament in southern California on Sunday. Both nations had already booked their spots at the Tokyo Games with semi-final victories -- the United States beating Mexico 4-0 and Canada edging Costa Rica 1-0 -- turning the final into a relaxed, celebratory occasion in Carson.

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer-beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday. Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry wins Oscar

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry won an Academy Award on Sunday night, taking home the statue for the best animated short film, "Hair Love." Cherry wrote the story, which is about an African-American father attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time. Cherry also helped to direct and produce the nearly seven-minute film, which was financed through a Kickstarter campaign.

NHL roundup: Kadri injured in Avalanche win over Wild

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog had goals, Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night. Pierre-Edouard Bellmare also scored for Colorado, which won the final four games of its five-game road trip.

Canadian Taylor outplays Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

Former world number one amateur Nick Taylor bent but did not break, surviving an error-strewn stretch and whipping winds to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes in California on Sunday. Taylor set up victory with a chip-in birdie at the 15th hole and was flawless down the stretch to become the first Canadian to win the storied event on the Monterey Peninsula.

Basketball: Spain dash British hopes and secure Olympic women's berth

European champions Spain secured their slot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's basketball tournament on Sunday and dashed British hopes of a breakthrough qualification. Australia, Serbia, Belgium, South Korea, and Puerto Rico joined the Spaniards in punching their tickets for Tokyo and completing the 12-strong lineup.

