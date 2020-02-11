Left Menu
Tennis-Made in Canada. Pospisil drinks maple syrup during Montpellier final

  Updated: 11-02-2020 01:53 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 01:44 IST
Canada's Vasek Pospisil found a patriotic way to refuel while competing in Sunday's final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier -- he drank maple syrup straight from a bottle. Pospisil, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final since 2014, was caught on camera swigging the sticky substance from a glass bottle on a changeover during his 7-5 6-3 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

World number 104 Pospisil even took to Twitter on Monday to acknowledge the very Canadian on-court moment. "Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. ... Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," Pospisil, 29, tweeted along with a video of the incident.

The moment even caught the attention of U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who went on Twitter to comment on her compatriot's beverage of choice. "Doesn't get more Canadian than that ... congrats on reaching the finals," Andreescu wrote above a retweet of a video showing Pospisil drinking the sweet substance.

Canada is the world's largest exporter of maple products, accounting for approximately 71% of the world's maple syrup exports.

