Angels confirm cancellation of trade

The Los Angles Angels confirmed Monday that a pending trade -- presumably the acquisition of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and two others -- is off. General manager Bill Eppler released a statement on Monday that didn't mention any player by name.

"There are a lot of components in deals that need to be satisfied before you get to a point where you are calling players and informing them," Eppler said. "We weren't able to get to that point. And in fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we won't comment further than that." A deal that would have sent Pederson, pitcher Ross Stripling and minor league outfielder Andy Pages to the Angels was stalled as the Dodgers worked on a trade with the Boston Red Sox that would send outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to Los Angeles.

Angels owner Arte Moreno apparently was miffed by the delay. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Dodgers and Red Sox finally agreed to a trade on Sunday night. The Dodgers will receive Betts and Price in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two minor leaguers -- shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

