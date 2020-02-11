Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels confirm cancellation of trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 02:16 IST
Angels confirm cancellation of trade

The Los Angles Angels confirmed Monday that a pending trade -- presumably the acquisition of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and two others -- is off. General manager Bill Eppler released a statement on Monday that didn't mention any player by name.

"There are a lot of components in deals that need to be satisfied before you get to a point where you are calling players and informing them," Eppler said. "We weren't able to get to that point. And in fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we won't comment further than that." A deal that would have sent Pederson, pitcher Ross Stripling and minor league outfielder Andy Pages to the Angels was stalled as the Dodgers worked on a trade with the Boston Red Sox that would send outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to Los Angeles.

Angels owner Arte Moreno apparently was miffed by the delay. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Dodgers and Red Sox finally agreed to a trade on Sunday night. The Dodgers will receive Betts and Price in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two minor leaguers -- shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record closing highs; Chinese workers return

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to business following a Lunar New Year holiday that was protracted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All three major U.S. stock av...

UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

Uganda scrambled to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned on Monday that we simply cannot afford another major shock to an already vulnerable re...

UPDATE 2-Oscars TV audience hits record low in 'driverless' ceremony

The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire Parasite but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard. Viewership for Sundays show, broadcast on ...

WRAPUP 16-Labs ramp up coronavirus testing as cases outside of China climb

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.There are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020