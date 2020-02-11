Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kucherov scores in regulation, OT as Lightning top Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Columbus
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 09:03 IST
Kucherov scores in regulation, OT as Lightning top Jackets
Image Credit: pixabay

Nikita Kucherov capped his two-goal night with a marker 31 seconds into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive win. Knotted after a scoreless third period, the game was decided in the three-on-three session after Brayden Point stole the puck from Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net.

Point then fed defenseman Victor Hedman in the slot, and the former Norris Trophy winner found Kucherov for the game-winner. Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games, during which he has 10 tallies and 10 assists. Point contributed two helpers.

Backup goalie Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves, Pat Maroon played in his 500th career game, and the Lightning improved to 19-2-1 in their past 22 contests. Team captain Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury) was scratched, and Mathieu Joseph was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and Elvis Merzlikins made his fifth consecutive start and recorded 28 saves for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the third time in their last 12 contests (9-1-2).

The Blue Jackets played without defenseman Seth Jones, who is out indefinitely due to an ankle ailment and was placed on injured reserve, and right-winger Cam Atkinson (lower body). Center Liam Foudy, 20, was called up from the London of the Ontario Hockey League and made his NHL debut. Foudy received 10:23 of ice time. The matchup was the first meeting between the two teams since the wild-card Blue Jackets stunned the Presidents Trophy-winning Lightning in a physical four-game sweep during the first round of last season's playoffs.

Kucherov extended his point streak at 2:29 of the first period. Point raced around Columbus' Gustav Nyquist and slipped a cross-ice pass over to Mikhail Sergachev, who passed it over to Kucherov for a tip-in and a 1-0 lead. Shortly after Tampa Bay's second power-play ended early in the second, Bjorkstrand took a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois to start a breakaway and flipped a backhander over McElhinney at 3:44 to tie the score.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala woman student's fresh test result comes out negative

In a sign of relief to Kerala, Indias first novel coronavirus patient has tested negative for the infection in fresh test at the National Institute of Virologys local centre in the state, health officials said. However, an official announc...

TRENDS

Latest trends by EC AAP leading on 45 seats, BJP on 19....

Sundaram Finance Q3 PAT rises 4 pc to Rs 253 cr

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 252.90 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 243.64 crore in...

UPDATE 1-Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals

Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, including crowd-pleasers Bono the Havanese and Siba the standard poodle, who will compete in a pool of 7 for the Best in Show crown on Tuesday in New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020