Gulmarg to host national winter games from March 7

The world famous ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a five-day national winter games from March 7 under the Khelo India programme, officials said on Tuesday. Sports secretary Sarmad Hafeez reviewed arrangements for the mega event with concerned departments and stakeholders, an official spokesman said.

"There will be 30 events under four disciplines including snowboarding, snow skiing, cross country and snow show in which players from across the country would participate," the spokesman said. Snow cycling and other games will be held for local children on the sedelines of the main event.

The meeting was attended by Sports Council secretary Naseem Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Limited (JKTDC) general manager Tabassum Kamli, additional deputy commissioner Srinagar Hanief Balki, tourism deputy director Ideel Saleem and deputy director, information, Shakeela Shawl. The meeting was also attended by former MLA and president Winter Games Association J&K Muhammad Abbas Wani and former Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev.

Hafeez asked the officers to make concrete efforts with a professional touch to make the event a success. He asked the concerned officials to constitute committees for putting in places arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event including boarding, lodging and transport facilities for the guests and players, besides publicity of the event.

