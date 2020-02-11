Left Menu
Super-sub Kanoute hands Aizawl 3 points against TRAU

  PTI
  • |
  Aizawl
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:53 IST
Substitute Abdoulaye Kanoute's second-half brace helped Aizawl FC post a 2-0 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC, here on Tuesday. Coming into the field in the second half, Kanoute scored in the 76th and 87th minutes to seal three points for the hosts, giving them their first win at home in the current season at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Aizawl dominated possession in the first half but lacked inspiration upfront. TRAU struggled to pose any threat and were lucky not to go behind in the 31st minute, when Paul Ramfangzuava's delightful lob found William Lalnunfela, who chested it down beautifully before cutting across Deepak Devrani. But his Mithun Samanta came up with a spectacular save to deny him.

Samanta produced another good save five minutes later to keep out Matt Veron's left-footed drive and keep the scores level at the break. The second half was mostly cagey but sprung into life in the final 15 minutes. TRAU almost went ahead through skipper Princewill Emeka but his audacious half-volley skimmed past the post.

In the 76th minute, Lalthlalova's immaculate cross from the left found substitute Kanoute, who rose above Devrani to chest home the nerve-settler. Eleven minutes later, Aizawl skipper Alfred Jaryan's freekick rattled in off the underside of the crossbar and hit Samanta's back. Kanoute was lurking at the right place at the right time and put the ball into the net to secure three points for his side.

Aizawl, with this result, take their tally to 14 points while TRAU remain in fourth place on the points table with one point more than the Mizoram side.

