Reports: Mariners sign veteran OF Gonzalez

The Seattle Mariners will take a flier on veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, signing him to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp at spring training, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Mariners have outfield playing time available with Mitch Haniger expected to miss much of spring training after a setback in his recovery from a core injury.

Gonzalez has 12 seasons of major league experience but played in just 45 major league games last season batting .200 with three home runs and 10 RBIs with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs. He played 132 games as recently as 2018 with the Colorado Rockies, batting .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs.

The 34-year-old native of Venezuela is a career .285 hitter with 234 home runs and 785 RBIs for the Oakland Athletics, Rockies (10 seasons), Indians and Cubs. He is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, as well as a three-time All-Star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.