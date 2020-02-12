Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:13 IST
Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments - each with prize money of $10 million -- and feature 48 of the game's top players.

Woods, speaking to reporters at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, where he is tournament host for this week's Genesis Invitational, said he had been briefed on details of the PGL. "Have I been personally approached? Yes, and my team's been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and trying to figure it all out, just like everyone else," said Woods.

"We've been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started. "There's a lot of information that we're still looking at and whether it's reality or not, but just like everybody else, we're looking into it."

The PGL said it wanted to work with established tours rather than as a breakaway circuit, but the U.S.-based PGA Tour and European Tour have been all but dismissive about the proposed circuit. When asked how such a concept could be a possibility, Woods referenced the high-profile World Golf Championships, which were introduced in 1999 as a way to get the world's best golfers together outside of the four majors and Players Championship.

Woods also suggested that even if the PGL does not get off the ground, the concept of getting the best golfers in the world competing against each other on a more regular basis will not go away anytime soon. "I think that just like all events, you're trying to get the top players to play more collectively," he said.

"And so this is a natural evolution, whether or not things like this are going to happen. But ideas like this are going to happen going forward, whether it's now or any other time in the future." Woods, who is seeking a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win this week, will play the opening two rounds alongside Justin Thomas and Steve Stricker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth-generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech giant to supply critic...

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the countrys senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organization WHO w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020