Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reinhart scores in 3rd period to lift Sabres past Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buffalo
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:24 IST
Reinhart scores in 3rd period to lift Sabres past Red Wings
Image Credit: pixabay

Sam Reinhart scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and also had an assist as the Buffalo Sabres topped the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. Reinhart's 21st goal off a tap-in of a Jonathan Bernier rebound from a Jack Eichel shot at 57 seconds into the third gave Buffalo its first lead of the night. The Sabres, who also got a goal with an assist from Marcus Johansson and 27 saves from Carter Hutton, never gave up the advantage to win for the second time in three games and end an 0-2-1 home rut.

Darren Helm scored twice for the Red Wings, who have an NHL-low 32 points, but had won two of their previous three contests, including 4-3 in a shootout at Buffalo on Feb. 6. Detroit took the lead just 27 seconds into the game. Hutton never saw where he stopped Anthony Mantha's shot, but Helm did, and pounced on the puck in the crease and pushed it home.

The Sabres, though, were not down long as Conor Sheary leveled the game just 36 seconds later when he beat Bernier (22 saves) for his eighth goal of the season. Sheary had a chance to give Buffalo the lead early in the second period, when he was awarded a penalty shot after taking a Filip Hronek slash at 1:32. However, Sheary missed wide on the attempt. Helm and Mantha hooked up again, this time with 12:58 remaining in the second to make it 2-1 for the Red Wings. After controlling the puck behind the Sabres' net, Mantha passed into the slot where Helm sent a backhander past Hutton for his eighth of the season.

Once again, though, Buffalo answered to tie the game with 5:01 left in the second. Johansson, who assisted on Sheary's goal, beat Bernier off a nifty drop pass from Rasmus Dahlin. Detroit forward Brendan Perlini exited after being incidentally kicked in the face with a skate.

Buffalo, meanwhile, won the season series 3-0-1 over the Red Wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Warner was deserving to win Australia's top cricket prize, says Allan Border

Former Australia skipper Allan Border has said that left-handed batsman David Warner deserved to win the top cricket prize in the country, the Allan Border medal. Warner won his third Allan Border medal on Monday, and as soon as the name wa...

Spurs hold on, down Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star ...

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020