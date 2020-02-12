Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs hold on, down Thunder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oklahoma City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 09:25 IST
Spurs hold on, down Thunder
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs' five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star break on a winning note.

Murray was nine of 12 from the floor as the Spurs shot 48.8 percent overall and hit 25 of 27 free throws. Patty Mills added 20 points to help the Spurs bench outscore Oklahoma City's 42-19.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers and shooting 12 of 18 overall and five of nine from behind the arc. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points for Oklahoma City. A night earlier in Denver, San Antonio led by as many as 23 points before losing to the Nuggets.

The cushion never got quite as big against Oklahoma City, but San Antonio jumped ahead early by holding the Thunder to just 14 first-quarter points. San Antonio led 30-16 with 11:12 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma City battled back to tie it on the opening possession of the fourth quarter when Hamidou Diallo finished an alley-oop pass from Dennis Schroder. San Antonio then reeled off nine consecutive points, thanks in part to two Aldridge jumpers, to regain control. The game never again was within one possession.

Aldridge added 14 rebounds as San Antonio outrebounded the Thunder 46-35. The Spurs played without DeMar DeRozan, who missed his second consecutive game with back spasms.

The loss was the second consecutive for Oklahoma City, which came in having won nine of 11. The Thunder rotation took a hit early when backup center Nerlens Noel picked up three fouls in just 1:37 and went to the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19....

CBI vs CBI: Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court.

CBI vs CBI Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court....

Harden pours in 42 as Rockets stop Celtics' win streak

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points, and the host Houston Rockets snapped the Boston Celtics seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory Tuesday. Harden produced 42 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Westb...

Indonesia says won't repatriate hundreds of IS recruits

Indonesia has said it will not bring home nearly 700 hundred nationals who joined the Islamic State group in the Middle East over security fears but added it would still consider repatriating young children. The issue sharply divided the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020