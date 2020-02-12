Spurs hold on, down Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs' five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star break on a winning note.

Murray was nine of 12 from the floor as the Spurs shot 48.8 percent overall and hit 25 of 27 free throws. Patty Mills added 20 points to help the Spurs bench outscore Oklahoma City's 42-19.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers and shooting 12 of 18 overall and five of nine from behind the arc. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points for Oklahoma City. A night earlier in Denver, San Antonio led by as many as 23 points before losing to the Nuggets.

The cushion never got quite as big against Oklahoma City, but San Antonio jumped ahead early by holding the Thunder to just 14 first-quarter points. San Antonio led 30-16 with 11:12 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma City battled back to tie it on the opening possession of the fourth quarter when Hamidou Diallo finished an alley-oop pass from Dennis Schroder. San Antonio then reeled off nine consecutive points, thanks in part to two Aldridge jumpers, to regain control. The game never again was within one possession.

Aldridge added 14 rebounds as San Antonio outrebounded the Thunder 46-35. The Spurs played without DeMar DeRozan, who missed his second consecutive game with back spasms.

The loss was the second consecutive for Oklahoma City, which came in having won nine of 11. The Thunder rotation took a hit early when backup center Nerlens Noel picked up three fouls in just 1:37 and went to the bench.

