Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues' Bouwmeester conscious after collapse; game postponed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:39 IST
Blues' Bouwmeester conscious after collapse; game postponed

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench early in St. Louis' Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. The exact nature of his ailment wasn't announced, but according to the Blues' broadcast team, Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The game, tied 1-1 with 7:50 remaining in the first period, was postponed and will be made up at a later date, according to the Ducks. During a break in the game action, Bouwmeester was on the St. Louis bench when he slumped down and collapsed to the ground. Blues players rushed to get medical personnel from both teams, with paramedics also on hand to help.

Bouwmeester appeared to have an uneventful shift on the ice with little to no contact after the midway point of the first period. He then went to the bench when the unknown medical situation developed during a stoppage in play. Players from both teams left the ice after Bouwmeester was stricken.

The crowd at Honda Center later was updated with a message on the video board that announced the game was postponed due to Bouwmeester's "medical emergency." Adam Henrique had given the Ducks a 1-0 lead 5:29 into the game. The Blues tied it on a goal from Ivan Barbashev at 7:17 of the opening period.

Bouwmeester, 36, is in his 17th NHL season, the past 7 1/2 of which have been with St. Louis. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last year. In a 1,240-game career that has included stints with the Florida Panthers (2002-03 to 2008-09) and the Calgary Flames (2009-10 to 2012-13), Bouwmeester has 88 goals and 336 assists. He appeared in all 82 games for seven consecutive seasons, from 2005-06 to 2011-12.

This season, Bouwmeester has one goal and eight assists in 56 games. His average of 21 minutes, 34 seconds of ice time per game ranks third on the Blues. The Panthers made the Edmonton, Alberta, native the third overall pick in the 2002 draft.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-New coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the countrys senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. Global markets took heart from th...

NRC data safe: Home Ministry

The Centre on Wednesday said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that will be resolved soon. The Union Home Ministry clarification came in view of reports that data of the final list of theNation...

Puppy love: Westminster dog at the heart of a human romance

Its a love story that all starts with Spuds MacKenzie. And this tale of puppy love and human romance got a new chapter under the TV lights at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It was the first time there for a bull terri...

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020