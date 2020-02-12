USA-Nepal create record for playing shortest completed ODI

With their match lasting for just 17.2 overs, Nepal and USA on Wednesday registered the record for playing the shortest ever ODI in the history of cricket. The USA was able to bat only 12 overs, getting bowled out for just 35. It is the joint-lowest ODI score ever.

Nine of USA's batters recorded single-digit scores, and four batters were sent back to the pavilion for a duck. Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took six wickets and finished with the figures of 6-16 from six overs.

While Sushan Bhari scalped four wickets and conceded just five runs in three overs. Nepal chased down the target in 5.2 overs and they won the match with eight wickets and with 268 balls to spare. (ANI)

