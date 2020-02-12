Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Chinese Grand Prix likely to be postponed due to coronavirus - F1 CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:51 IST
UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Chinese Grand Prix likely to be postponed due to coronavirus - F1 CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix is likely to be postponed from its scheduled April date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's Chief Executive Chase Carey said on Wednesday.

The race, in what is an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai on April 19, but several media reports said the event was due to be called off, with an announcement expected as early as Wednesday. "I think we do expect information from them (the Chinese promoter) imminently," Carey told Reuters in an interview at a conference in the Azeri capital and Formula One host Baku.

"Because I'm traveling we've maybe even gotten information that I'm not aware of since I'm not at the office and I left to fly here yesterday afternoon," added the American, who traveled to Baku overnight. "Clearly we recognize that the postponement of the event is certainly a possibility and you could probably go even further and say a likelihood just given what seems to be transpiring."

The flu-like virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year. A host of international sporting events have been canceled due to coronavirus, including the all-electric Formula E motor racing series that abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month.

Speaking to reporters last week, Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn said the sport would look to reschedule the Chinese race rather than cancel it altogether. Carey said fitting the race back into an already packed calendar with few spare weekends would pose a challenge.

"At this point, it's tough to make too many specific plans when there are so many unknowns around it," he said. SPREAD OUTSIDE CHINA

He also said the sport was keeping an eye on the spread of the virus outside China to other countries in the region such as Vietnam, which is set to host its first race on April 5. "The reality of today, in most other countries, the number of people affected is a handful," he said. "But we don't know what it will be in a week or two."

The Chinese Grand Prix, which debuted in 2004, is an important event for Formula One, with the sport keen to tap into the opportunity presented by the country's vast population and growing middle class. Hosting fees also make up a significant portion of Formula One's revenues, with some races paying as much as $40 million a year.

Cancellation, as a result, could mean a financial hit for the sport's U.S. owners Liberty Media. The last race to be canceled was the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix, due to social unrest in the island Kingdom. But the country still paid the hosting fee despite the cancellation of the race.

If it can't be rescheduled, the cancellation of the Chinese race will pare the calendar back to 21 races from the record 22 Formula One was set for this year. It would also leave a four-week gap between new addition Vietnam and the returning Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on May 3.

Asked about the possibility of reviving races that have fallen off the calendar as one-off events to take China's place, Carey said Formula One was evaluating all contingencies. The time available is short, however, and organizers of any such one-off race would also likely expect their hosting costs to be underwritten.

"We're not going to do something that isn't good for us or the teams," said Carey. "We like the 22-race calendar (but) we're fine with a 21-race calendar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan mother, son nabbed for 3,250 hotel cancellations: media

Tokyo, Feb 12 AFP Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels USD 1 million while collecting reward points worth USD 22,000, reports said Wednesday....

Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

A panel headed by the additional district magistrate held 53 guilty of damaging public property during an anti-CAA protest in Muzaffarnagar last month, ordering the recovery of over Rs 23 lakh from them. ADM Amit Singh directed the Revenue ...

Cabinet nod to Major Ports Authority Bill to replace existing law

To provide autonomy to Indias top 12 major ports and improve their efficiency and competitiveness, the government on Wednesday gave nod to much-awaited Major Ports Authority Bill to replace a 1963 law governing the sector and said it will b...

Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

Siemens Ltd on Wednesday said the company has installed an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features in the Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The project of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd KMRCL will be inaugur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020