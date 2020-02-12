Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:17 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES: *Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.

*I-League match between Chennai City and Gukalam Kerala in Coimbatore. *Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-WOM-LD IND Mandhana's blazing fifty goes in vain as Australia win T20 tri-series final

Melbourne, Feb 12 (PTI) India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-OPENERS Harbhajan backs Shubman over Prithvi for 1st Test against New Zealand

By Kushan Sarkar Hamilton, Feb 12 (PTI) Shubman Gill's stellar show in the recently-concluded India A series is an indicator that he is ready for Test debut, feels senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

SPO-AICF-LD ELECTIONS

AICF elections: Returning officer declares Ajay Patel as president, Chauhan as secretary Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Ajay Patel will succeed P R Venketrama Raja as the new President of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) after being elected unopposed along with incumbent Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

SPO-CRI-WOM-EDULJI

Indian women will have to learn from mistakes to win elusive ICC trophy: Diana Edulji By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Former captain Diana Edulji feels the Indian women's team will have to learn from the repeated mistakes it is making at the moment to end its ICC title drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-MCC-PAKISTAN MCC to play one 50-over game, 3 T20 matches in Pakistan

London, Feb 12 (PTI) Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will play one 50-over game and three T20 matches during their upcoming tour of Pakistan, beginning on Thursday.

SPO-CHESS-CAIRNS CUP Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

St Louis (USA), Feb 12 (PTI) Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat.

SPO-CRI-ODI-RANKINGS Bumrah loses top spot, Jadeja jumps to 7th in latest ICC ODI rankings

Dubai, Feb 12 (PTI) India speedster Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed three rungs to grab the seventh position in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov in quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

Rotterdam, Feb 12 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada's Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus here.

SPO-CRI-MAXWELL-INJURY-IPL Maxwell ruled out of SA tour with elbow injury, could miss beginning of IPL

Melbourne, Feb 12 (PTI) Australia's dashing all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss the beginning of the IPL after an elbow injury on Tuesday ruled him out of the upcoming ODIs and T20 Internationals in South Africa.

SPO-CRI-ROBIN-UAE Ex-India international Robin Singh appointed UAE's director of cricket

Dubai, Feb 12 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Robin Singh was on Wednesday appointed director of cricket of the United Arab Emirates, local media reported.

SPO-CRI-WOM-OFFICIALS Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Dubai Feb 12 (PTI) Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICC's list of umpires for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament.

SPO-HOCK-VIVEK FIH award a huge motivation to work harder for country: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) India's Vivek Sagar Prasad says winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award will push him to work hard and achieve greater feats in the coming times.

