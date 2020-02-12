Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:33 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday.

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/FOSTER Cruden still in All Blacks picture, says coach Foster

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Aaron Cruden may still have a role to play for the All Blacks this year before the Waikato Chiefs flyhalf swaps Super Rugby for Japan's Top League, new national coach Ian Foster has said. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - First T20 South Africa take on England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park in East London.

12 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational first round

Coverage of first round from Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka head a field that includes nine of the top 10 players in the world. Feb 13

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV) \

Motor racing - McLaren launch their Formula One car for the 2020 season McLaren launch the MCL35 ahead of the 2020 Formula One season at the team's Technology Centre in Woking with drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris.

13 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/ (TV)

Motor racing-Red Bull 2020 F1 car launch Red Bull will launch their F1 car for the 2020 season at Silverstone. Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon are expected to drive the new car.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT OLYMPICS

RUSSIA-OLYMPICS/ (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds meeting

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting to discuss a number of issues including the country's team participation in the Tokyo Games. The president of the committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov is expected to speak to the media after the meeting. Feb 13

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BRC/

Chelsea take on Birmingham in the FA Women's Supper League Second-placed Chelsea take on Birmingham City in the FA Women's Super League, and we round up the action from the rest of the evening's games.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer-French Cup-Dijon v PSG PSG travel to Dijon in a French Cup quarter-final

12 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v Napoli Inter Milan host Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

12 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-GCF/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Granada Athletic Bilbao host Granada in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Day four of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 13 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indefinite sit-in against CAA, NRC launched in Ludhiana

Some members of the Muslim community on Wednesday launched an indefinite sit-in against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC here. The indefinite dharna began at Dana Mandi here near Jalandhar bypa...

NCPCR moves SC for SIT probe into minors allegedly sold by children homes in Jharkhand

Statutory child rights body NCPCR has moved the Supreme Court for an SIT probe, monitored by the top court, into the cases of children allegedly sold by shelter homes of the Missionaries of Charity, which was founded by Mother Teresa, in Jh...

BP aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

London, Feb 12 AFP British energy giant BP, under the leadership of new chief executive Bernard Looney, declared Wednesday that it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, although it did not provide details how it plans to reach ...

Arvind Kejriwal likely to retain old cabinet

Arvind Kejriwals new cabinet is unlikely to have fresh faces as he is expected to retain all six incumbent ministers, top sources in the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said on Wednesday. Speculation was rife over inclusion of Oxford-educated Atishi an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020