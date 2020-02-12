REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday.

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/FOSTER Cruden still in All Blacks picture, says coach Foster

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Aaron Cruden may still have a role to play for the All Blacks this year before the Waikato Chiefs flyhalf swaps Super Rugby for Japan's Top League, new national coach Ian Foster has said. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - First T20 South Africa take on England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Buffalo Park in East London.

12 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational first round

Coverage of first round from Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka head a field that includes nine of the top 10 players in the world. Feb 13

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV) \

Motor racing - McLaren launch their Formula One car for the 2020 season McLaren launch the MCL35 ahead of the 2020 Formula One season at the team's Technology Centre in Woking with drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris.

13 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/ (TV)

Motor racing-Red Bull 2020 F1 car launch Red Bull will launch their F1 car for the 2020 season at Silverstone. Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon are expected to drive the new car.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT OLYMPICS

RUSSIA-OLYMPICS/ (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds meeting

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting to discuss a number of issues including the country's team participation in the Tokyo Games. The president of the committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov is expected to speak to the media after the meeting. Feb 13

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BRC/

Chelsea take on Birmingham in the FA Women's Supper League Second-placed Chelsea take on Birmingham City in the FA Women's Super League, and we round up the action from the rest of the evening's games.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer-French Cup-Dijon v PSG PSG travel to Dijon in a French Cup quarter-final

12 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v Napoli Inter Milan host Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

12 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-GCF/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Granada Athletic Bilbao host Granada in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Day four of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 13 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

