Jets coach Maurice receives contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets and coach Paul Maurice signed a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms and length of the deal weren't released.

The 53-year-old Maurice said the deal has been in the works since the offseason. "We had met in the summer and it was the direction we all wanted to go. We were excited about it," Maurice told reporters. "... It was kind of on the backburner and eventually we all knew it would be taken care of and it has recently."

Maurice has a 724-643-220 record in 22 seasons as a head coach. The victories rank seventh in NHL history. Maurice is in his sixth full season with the Jets. The club reached the Western Conference finals in 2018 before falling to the Vegas Golden Knights. He is 264-186-53 with Winnipeg.

Maurice first became an NHL coach with the Hartford Whalers in 1995 -- the franchise moved to Carolina two seasons later and he served two stints as the Hurricanes' coach. He also coached the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons. The Jets are 29-24-5 entering Friday's home game against the San Jose Sharks.

--Field Level Media

