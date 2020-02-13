Angry Roenick calls NBC Sports firing 'a joke'

Jeremy Roenick's career as a hockey analyst for NBC Sports is over. The former NHL star was suspended indefinitely in late December after making sexually suggestive comments about co-workers on a podcast.

On Wednesday, Roenick posted a video with the caption "What a Joke!!" on Twitter that confirmed reports he will not be returning to the network. "I'm very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said. "And though disappointed, I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans, and for that I thank you."

Roenick, 50, said this was not the end of his broadcasting career. "Even though I'm leaving NBC, I will not be gone for long," he said ."I'll be back better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey."

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons in Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose, tallying 1,216 points in 1,363 career games and making nine All-Star Games. He retired in 2009 and joined NBC Sports in 2010. NBC Sports suspended him without pay after an appearance on the Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast in which he made insensitive remarks about fellow broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter.

While talking about a summer vacation to Portugal that Roenick and his wife took with Tappen, Roenick reportedly told a story of how a hotel guest asked him if all three were together. "I play it off like we're all going to bed together every night, the three of us," Roenick said. "If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it's never going to happen."

About former teammate Sharp, Roenick reportedly said, "He is so beautiful, I'd have to think about it if he asked me. I wouldn't say no right away." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.