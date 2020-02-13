Kings' 5-goal burst beats Flames, ends 5-game skid

Cal Petersen made 35 saves in his second start of the season and 12th of his NHL career, helping the Los Angeles Kings end a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Petersen made 14 saves in the third period, including three during a 5 on 3 that lasted 1:02.

Tyler Toffoli, Austin Wagner, Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker scored for the Kings, who came in 0-5-0 at Staples Center since Dec. 31. Elias Lindholm scored two goals, Mikael Backlund also scored, and David Rittich made 28 saves for Calgary, which was coming off back-to-back 6-2 wins.

After both teams went just over half the game without scoring, they combined for three goals in an 83-second span of the second period. Calgary took a 1-0 lead on a misplay by Petersen behind the net at 11:37. Petersen gave the puck away under pressure from Calgary forward Andrew Mangiapane and it went to Matthew Tkachuk.

He made a quick pass from below the goal line to Backlund, who was cutting through the slot, and he scored before Petersen could get back in position. Backlund has two goals and four assists in a four-game point streak.

Toffoli tied it 1-1 at 12:21 off a rebound that went to the side of Rittich. Wagner got loose on a breakaway and scored his first goal since Dec. 14 to give the Kings a 2-1 lead at 13:00.

MacDermid stretched the lead to 3-1 with a slap shot from the left point at 1:42 of the third period. Lindholm scored his first goal at 3:25 to make it 3-2.

Carter reestablished the two-goal lead when he scored his 17th goal of the season at 15:12, but Lindholm scored again at 16:55 to make it 4-3. He has 24 this season. Walker sealed the win with an empty-netter with three seconds left.

Rittich made 13 saves in the scoreless first period, including a right pad stop on Trevor Moore's short-handed breakaway at 6:39.

