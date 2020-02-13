Left Menu
Clarke splits with wife on USD 40 million divorce settlement

  • Melbourne
  Updated: 13-02-2020 14:08 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:56 IST
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Boldy have split after more than seven years of marriage on a USD 40 million divorce settlement, according to media reports here. The couple has also agreed on arrangements to co-parent their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably," Clarke and Kyly were quoted as saying in a joint statement in the 'The Australian' newspaper. "With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

The couple, both 38, married in 2012. Their daughter was born in 2015, months after the cricketer announced his retirement. On an Instagram post, Clarke indicated he was preparing to become the new co-host of Big Sports Breakfast show this year alongside former rugby league great Laurie Daley.

According to reports, Clarke and Kyly have been separated for the past five months and the former Australia captain has been living at a Bondi Beach apartment after moving out of his and Kyly's USD 12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Kyly will continue to live in their Vaucluse property with their daughter.

Clarke played 115 Tests between 2004 and 2015 from which he scored 8643 runs at an average of 49.10, including 28 centuries. Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup triumph, played 245 ODIs, scoring 7981 runs at an average of 44.58.

