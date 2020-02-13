Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for late Dhanarajan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:25 IST
Ex-footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for late Dhanarajan
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former international players including the likes of ex-India captain Arnab Mondal will turn out in a charity football match in Kolkata to help late Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan's family. Dhanarajan, a former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting professional, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on December 29 last year while playing in an All India Sevens tournament at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Mondal, Mehtab Hossain, Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas and several other members of Players Forum, along with Indian Football Association (IFA) and Income Tax Recreation Club have decided to organise the charity match at the Mohammedan Sporting ground on February 19. The entire gate revenue from the match will be handed over to Dhanarajan's family.

"Obviously, we can't get Dhanarajan back to his family. But, this is what we can do from our end. He played in the Kolkata maidan for long and the football-loving crowd of Bengal will never forget him. It's the time to show your support for him, for football," former India captain Mondal said. In an event in Kolkata, Jaydeep Mukherjee, Hony President, IFA unveiled the two team jerseys for the charity match.

"It's a joint venture by the Indian Football Association, Income Tax Recreation Club and Players Forum. Dhanarajan had also represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy. It's our responsibility to stand by his family in this tough period. The entire ticket sales as well as the sponsored amount, whatever we can put together, will be forwarded to his family," Mukherjee said. Previously, Gokulam Kerala FC have donated Rs 5.6 lakh, the entire ticket sales from their Hero I-League match against Churchill Brothers FC Goa on January 26 to the late footballer's family.

National team skipper Sunil Chhetri, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan and living legend IM Vijayan bought a bulk number of tickets to serve the cause. "It's a small step which we can take. It's a collaborative effort that would probably help his family to some extent. One of our fellow players was affected by cancer and we tried to help him as well. It's our moral responsibility and we look forward to lending a hand to anyone whoever needs it," midfielder Hossain said.

Normal tickets will be priced Rs 50 and there will be a special 'guest card' worth of Rs 500 which will be available at the Mohammedan Sporting ground, IFA office from Thursday. In order to reach out to more fans, IFA have plans to put more outlets over the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 - website

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from Feb. 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.The iPhone...

‘Give up Subsidy’ of India among top 9 Energy Policy Lighthouses of World

Give up Subsidy campaign along with its subsidiary schemes for ensuring cooking fuel access in India has been recognized among the top nine policies of the world in the area of the energy transition by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a rec...

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar

Japan on Thursday reported the first death of a person infected with novel coronavirus, as the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship offshore soared over 200. The woman in her 80s was tested for the virus after being hospitalized and...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.Her comments come after SA Express lost a court battle with a contractor, logistics fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020