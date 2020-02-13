Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar, Lara to face each other in Road Safety World Series opening match

In the opening match of the Road Safety World Series, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will face each other here at Wankhede Stadium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:42 IST
Tendulkar, Lara to face each other in Road Safety World Series opening match
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

In the opening match of the Road Safety World Series, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will face each other here at Wankhede Stadium. The opening match of the tournament between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on March 7. The Wankhede Stadium will host two matches out of the total 11 games.

MCA Stadium in Pune and DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai will host four matches each while the final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22. Road Safety World Series, a five-nation T20 cricket tournament, will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa.

Some notable players who will feature in this Series includes Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series. The main aim of the Series is to create awareness about road safety and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range), Ravi Gaikwad, who is also a senior member of the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chairman of the Trust Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, is hoping that the series will create awareness towards road safety in the country. "There has been a lot of excitement towards this tournament and people were eagerly waiting for the schedule and the tickets. I am extremely glad for the fans and I am sure they will come in large numbers to cheer for the legends and also support this important cause of creating awareness towards road safety in the country," he said.

"Road safety is a serious concern, one person dies every 4 minutes in India and we all should join hands to make our roads safe and save precious human lives," Gaikwad said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress

For an event meant to showcase the power of telecoms, canceling this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona without a back-up plan has perplexed many in the trillion-dollar sector.Wednesdays decision to call off the telecoms industrys big...

UPDATE 1-Chinese companies tap 'virus bonds' to raise billions quickly

Chinese companies are using cheap funds raised via virus bonds in part to bolster their balance sheets as they capitalise on Beijings efforts to channel money into virus-hit areas of the economy. A Reuters analysis reveals only a third of t...

Say it with sanitiser: Beijing florist takes on coronavirus for Valentine's Day

Its the eve of Valentines Day and flower seller Cai Xiaoman is enclosing a special gift - a small bottle of hand sanitiser to ward off coronavirus - as she sends out her last few bouquets to customers in Beijing. It has been a tough month f...

Finance Commission advisory council meets, discusses outlook for nominal GDP growth

The 6th meeting of Advisory Council to the 15th Finance Commission was held here on Thursday to seek views of participants on the formula for horizontal devolution of central taxes and discuss the outlook for nominal GDP growth from 2021-22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020