Jaiswal's damaged Player Of The Series trophy fixed

Star of India's under-19 World Cup campaign, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Player of the Series trophy, which had suffered damages during transit, has been fixed. Jaiswal had won the covered player of the series award for scoring 400 runs, including an unbeaten hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal of the global showpiece.

"The said trophy suffered damage during transit, but we have now fixed it. Such things happen during travel," a source close to Jaiswal told PTI on late Thursday night. Jaiswal was also the top run scorer for India in the final which they lost to eventual champions Bangladesh via DLS method.

