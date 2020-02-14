Stars place Radulov on IR

The Dallas Stars placed forward Alexander Radulov on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Thursday. Radulov will miss at least the next three games.

The 33-year-old Radulov appeared to sustain the injury in last Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. He missed Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Blues but played in Tuesday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Radulov has 15 goals and 16 assists (31 points) in 52 games this season.

Radulov has 136 goals and 195 assists (331 points) in 434 career NHL games over seven NHL seasons. He is in his third season with Dallas and also spent three with the Nashville Predators and one with the Montreal Canadiens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

