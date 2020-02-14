Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Grigson returns to Browns as advisor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 04:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 04:38 IST
Report: Grigson returns to Browns as advisor
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson has returned to the Cleveland Browns to serve in an advisory and consulting role, NFL Network reported Thursday. Grigson, who turns 48 on Feb. 23, was previously with the Browns from May of 2017 until January of 2018 as an executive personnel consultant. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in an advisory role in June of 2018.

New Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked in various scouting roles for the Colts from 2009-2015 and was also with the Browns during Grigson's first stint there. Grigson was the Colts' general manager from 2012 until being fired after the 2016 season, winning Executive of the Year honors from Sporting News in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tech firms must do more on child abuse, European police chiefs say

European police chiefs have thrown their support behind British demands for technology companies to urgently transform how they operate to prevent access to child sex abuse, Britains National Crime Agency NCA said on Friday. The NCA said ab...

Fadnavis slams Congress over remark on Savarkar, urges Uddhav to clear Sena's stance on issue

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Congress party for insulting Veer Savarkar and said that he will write to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek ban against the published content. Speaking at his...

Fake news makes disease outbreaks worse, study finds

The rise of fake news - including misinformation and inaccurate advice on social media - could make disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic currently spreading in China worse, according to research published on Friday.In...

Zucker, Penguins brace for visiting Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the longest active streak of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in the NHL. They hope the acquisition of left wing Jason Zucker will help them on their way to their 14th straight season of postseason partic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020